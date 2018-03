GAA

PS Corcha Dhuibhne are out of The Hogan Cup.

They were beaten at the semi final stage by St Ronan’s of Lurgan 2-10 to 1-10 today.

The West Kerry side lead 1-7 to 1-6 at the break.

Also today, PS Inbhear Scéine Kenmare contested the All-Ireland Senior B Football semi-final but they have also been beaten by Holy Trinity College Cookstown, going down 4-11 to 2-8.

Reporting on PS Corcha Dhuibhne’s defeat is Jason O’ Connor…………………..