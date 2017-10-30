Provision of bike stands in Killarney to be examined

Kerry County Council is to examine the provision of bicycle stands in Killarney as part of a parking strategy.

The issue was raised at the Killarney Municipal District meeting by Cllrs John Joe Culloty and Michael Gleeson.

There are currently seven uncovered bike stands in Killarney and the local authority says an assessment of their use and locations will be undertaken in the final quarter of this year.

Cllr Michael Gleeson said the possibility of covered bike stands in Killarney, Castleisland and Rathmore should also be examined, similar to one he recently saw in Cavan.