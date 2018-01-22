Provincial Glory For Kerry Badminton

Kerry have captured two junior titles at the Munster Championships.
Killarney’s Maeve Twomey and Elaine Hudson (Moyvane) won the Ladies Doubles.
Maeve Twomey also won the mixed title, with Paul Kingston from Cork.
In the Senior Men’s Singles Final Castleisland’s Tom Burke lost to Azi Syed (Waterford) 21/12 21/15.
At the Ballyheigue tournament Div 3 winners were Jeab Workman (Killarney) and Listowel’s Philip Thomas.
Div 4 saw Josie Gilbert (Causeway) & John McDonald (Ballyheigue) beat Paula O’Sullivan (Ballyheigue) & Tom Rice (Listowel) 21/8 21/10.
In Div 5. Christy Dean (Annuscaul) & Mariead O’Connell (Castleisland) beat Erin Stack (Moyvane) & Cathal O’Regan (Ballyheigue) 21/19 21/17.