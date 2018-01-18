Protest in Killorglin tomorrow at ongoing illegal parking problem at bus stop

A demonstration is being held in Killorglin tomorrow evening to highlight an ongoing problem with illegal parking at a bus stop in the town.

Motorists are constantly parking at the bus stop at Library Place, impeding a local blind woman from following tactile paving, that helps her get on and off her bus to work.

Joan Ann Brosnan says she’s regularly unable to get to and from the bus safely, because of cars parking on the bus stop.

Local councillor Damian Quigg is inviting the people of Killorglin to come to Library Place at 6pm tomorrow and show their dissatisfaction with the illegal parking situation.

He says the council has done everything they can to address the problem: