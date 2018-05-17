Protest in Tralee tomorrow in support of victims of CervicalCheck scandal

A protest will take place tomorrow in Tralee in support for victims of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Organiser Sheila Daly says it was decided to have the protest outside the HSE buildings in Rathass, near the entrance to University Hospital Kerry, as that’s where real change can occur.

She believes the HSE and the Department of Health effectively signed the death warrants of many women, through their non-disclosure of inaccurate smear test results.

While acknowledging the top HSE management does not occupy the building in Rathass, Ms Daly believes something has to be done to ensure the CervicalCheck scandal is never repeated.

The protest begins at 3:30 tomorrow afternoon, and all are welcome.