Protest taking place outside UHK to highlight patient overcrowding

A protest is currently taking place outside UHK to highlight patient overcrowding.

The protest, which began at 12:30, aims to raise awareness over the claimed continual overcrowding in the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry.

The demonstration will have no effect on services as it’s been done during nurses’ lunchtime.





Industrial Relations Officer with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Mary Power says there’s not enough capacity to care for the number of people who present to the hospital.

She adds extra staff need to be hired.

Meanwhile, Kerry TD Martin Ferris says the conditions nurses have to work under are totally unacceptable and they need the proper resources to ensure that people are seen and treated in a timely manner.

The Sinn Féin TD says the county understands the stresses involved in working in such a busy and under resourced emergency room.