Protest takes place in Tralee over ongoing conflict in Gaza

A protest has taken place in Tralee over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Dozens of people gathered in the square at lunchtime, to raise awareness on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier this week, at least 60 Palestinians were killed when thousands converged to protest at a demarcation line, with Israeli authorities saying live rounds used as a last resort.





The Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign does not have a branch in Kerry, however, local campaigner Shia Genguia believes there is an appetite to set one up.

She was one of the protesters in the square today.