Protest takes place in Tralee over ongoing conflict in Gaza

By
radiokerrynews
-

A protest has taken place in Tralee over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Dozens of people gathered in the square at lunchtime, to raise awareness on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier this week, at least 60 Palestinians were killed when thousands converged to protest at a demarcation line, with Israeli authorities saying live rounds used as a last resort.


The Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign does not have a branch in Kerry, however, local campaigner Shia Genguia believes there is an appetite to set one up.

She was one of the protesters in the square today.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR