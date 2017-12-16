Protest to take place over processes used to house asylum seekers in Killarney

A protest will take place at midday over the processes used to house asylum seekers in Killarney.

Linden House, a former guesthouse in the town, will be used to house 55 asylum seekers, with some of the group having arrived yesterday.

Councillor Donal Grady, who is organising the protest near Linden House, says there are many people homeless across the county, and the government needs to look after their own first.

He cites a number of concerns, including the lack of consultation, no record of vetting, and the neglect of the housing needs of local people.

The councillor understands the arriving asylum seekers may have come through difficult times, however, he claims the housing needs of the locals have to be addressed.