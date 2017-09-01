Protest held at Bank of Ireland in Tralee over decision not to include Irish on newer ATMs

A protest took place in Tralee this lunchtime over Bank of Ireland’s decision not to include an Irish language option on newer Lodgement ATMs.

The bank said ‘it’s not viable’ to provide an Irish language option on L-ATMs, however the move has since drawn significant criticism.

Sinn Féin are calling on Bank of Ireland to reverse their decision and provide an Irish language option on newer ATMs – a picket and petition was held at Bank of Ireland on Castle Street today.

Sinn Féin Cllr Toireasa Ferris described the move ‘as a retrograde step’ as people have a constitutional right to conduct their business in Irish or in English.

She said this wouldn’t even be a consideration were it a bank in France or Germany: