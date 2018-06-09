Proposed wastewater treatment plant in Castlegregory currently under review

A proposed wastewater treatment plant in Castlegregory is currently under review.

In 2016 Irish Water allocated €300,000 for the provision of a new plant in the West Kerry village.

Since then, Kerry County Council’s Water Services design staff have reviewed the situation in relation to the proposed population and location of the plant.





Submissions were made to Irish Water in 2017 and again in May of this year, however the proposed wastewater plant is currently under review.

The information was revealed at the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, following a question from Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.