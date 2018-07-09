Proposed new Killarney Primary Care Centre could be three years off

It could be three years before a proposed new Primary Care Centre will open in Killarney.

Plans for the facility have been in train for several years, but a preferred developer has now been selected and a design is being drawn up.

The details were revealed in response to a question from Cllr John Joe Culloty at the recent HSE South Regional Health Forum.





Following a public advertisement seeking suitable developers, a preferred developer for the new Primary Care Centre for Killarney was identified.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the HSE South Estates Department are working with this developer to agree the overall design and layout of the building.

They say a start date for construction will be subject to planning permission, but if there are no issues, they’d hope the centre will be open in 2021.

The development will provide accommodation for both GPs and HSE staff to work together to meet the health needs of up to 50,000 people in the locality.

It will provide accommodation for three Primary Care Teams, including public health and community nursing, physiotherapy, podiatry, and audiology, as well as GPs.

In response Cllr John Joe Culloty said he was surprised by the timeline, given that the centre has been in planning for a number of years.