Proposed development on Tralee to Fenit Road recommended to proceed

It’s been recommended development works on the R558 Tralee to Fenit Road proceed.

Tralee Municipal District Manager Michael Scannell made the recommendation following his presentation of a progress report at its recent monthly meeting.

The proposed works consist of the realignment of 905 metres of single carriageway on the R558 at Ballymakegoge.

This includes the construction of an eight-metre-wide carriageway and drainage works.

Mr Scannell said the proposed development is in accordance with proper planning and sustained development and consequently it’s recommended that it proceed.