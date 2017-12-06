Proposed cycle/walkway in Killarney gets the green light

A proposed cycle/walkway in Killarney has been given the green light.

The 3-metre-wide cycle/walkway will connect the N71 Muckross Road in the townland of Woodlawn to the L3905 Ross Road in the townlands of Scrahane, Demesne and Bunrower.

The plan went to public consultation earlier this year, and received 11 submissions and observations.

At today’s monthly meeting, members of the Killarney Municipal District were presented with these submissions, which outlined a number of concerns from State bodies, residents’ groups and private individuals.

Issues raised include potential flooding and the impact on the local environment, decreased levels of security and safety, lighting, fencing and car parking.

Of the 11 submissions, 8 gave full support, while none were against the proposed cycle/walkway.

A motion to continue with the cycle/walkway was unanimously passed by all present members.

Kerry County Council noted all submissions, and they will now seek funding for the project from various sources.