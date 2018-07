Part of a busy route between Kerry and Cork will be closed for a week in September.

Kerry County Council has proposed the temporary closure of the N71 national secondary road between Kenmare and Glengarriff to allow work to the Caha tunnel.

Surveys carried out on the tunnel earlier this year identified loose or hollow rock in a number of places.





The road will be closed to traffic between the 3rd and 7th of September, with diversions via Castletownbere and Ballyvourney.