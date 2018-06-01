Proposal to relocate Tralee Courthouse to Denny site just one option being considered

The proposal to relocate Tralee Courthouse to the Denny site is just one option being considered.

That’s according to Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane, who was speaking after Tralee Chamber Alliance raised their concerns that democracy was been bypassed by the suggestion

Their comments came after the Justice Minister reportedly recommended the former Denny factory site as a suitable location for a new courthouse in Tralee.





The site was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group, and submissions had been invited from the public as to its possible future uses.

Cllr Jim Finucane says the council will weigh up all suggestions.

Meanwhile Independent Cllr Sam Locke says he’ll vehemently oppose any plans to build a new courthouse on the old Denny site.

He claims any development on the 2.3-acre site should enhance the town and not comprise just one building.

The Independent councillor says a consultation period has come and gone, and the government and Kerry County Council should respect the wishes of the people.