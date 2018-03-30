Any proposal to construct a bypass around a Mid Kerry village will be met with strong opposition.

Kerry County Council received that message at a recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, where a number of councillors voiced their disagreement to any proposed bypass around Milltown.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea says the issue of a bypass around Milltown was raised locally, following on from the announcement of upcoming road improvements in the Killorglin area.

He says local businesses, along with public representatives, will not agree to having the village bypassed.

Additionally, he claims if a Part 8 agreement would have to be passed prior to any works, public representatives would have a huge say in the project.

Independent Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae agrees with Councillor O’Shea, and adds he’s not against the improvement of a roadway.

Also, he says if a Part 8 application–which is when the council applies to itself for permission–is going to be blocked, the process shouldn’t be started in the first place.

In response, Kerry County Council says a bypass in Killorglin may not be funded, however, funding may be sourced to fund a smaller scheme.

They add it’s regrettable there’d be such strong political opposition from the outset.