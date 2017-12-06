Proposal to change name of Tralee Credit Union

A name change could be on the cards for Tralee Credit Union.

A proposal is due to come before the branch’s AGM at the Rose Hotel, Tralee next Monday night seeking to change the name to Cara Credit Union; cara means friend in Irish.

The proposal was selected from 120 names suggested by staff and board members.

Tralee Credit Union, which has 42,000 members, is approaching its 50th anniversary and has assets of €220million.

This year, for the first time ever, the branch with offices in Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin, paid out over 10,000 loans valued at €38.3 million; a 12% increase on 2016.