Property Tax Increase will Support New Employment Projects – September 27th, 2017

The CEO of Dairymaster, Edmond Harty, says the hike is needed because Government funding for large employment projects will not be forthcoming without local support.
Kerry councillor offers guided tour to “worst road’ in the county
A Kerry County Councillor has offered a guided tour of the “worst road in the county” to the Killarney Municipal District Manager and Senior...
Tralee GP warns of misinformation about flu vaccine
Many Kerry people are putting their lives at risk by not availing of the flu vaccine. That's according to Tralee GP Dr Caitlin O'Connor, who...
Road between Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel to remain closed until weekend at least
The road between Dan Paddy Andy's Cross, Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel will now be closed until at least the weekend. A crane slipped off the road...
REM – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_26_def.mp3
The Global Village – September 26th, 2017
This week we hear a track from the brand new release from Ecuadorian roots outfit Rio Mira and a wonderful version of his song "Etoile" by...
No to Property Tax Hike unless Basic Services Provided – September 27th, 2017
Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin voted against the property tax increase. He says he’s reflecting people’s frustrations over services such as road maintenance and hedge-cutting. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_27_hike.mp3