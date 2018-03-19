Property consisting cottage and four acres for sale on Blasket Island

A cottage ruin and up to four acres of land on the Blasket Islands has gone on sale.

The current owners are said to belong to the same family group as the island King, Rí an Oileáin Pádraig Ó Catháin.

The guide price for the cottage ruin and land stands at €110,000.

The property on An Bhlascaoid Mór consists of an old stone cottage ruin and three parcels of land consisting four acres.

There is also a share of circa 42 acres of commonage on the island included with the holding under folio (KY12252).

One of the larger fields, on the north side of the island faces east towards An Trá Bhán.

The site is also close to the cottage of Rí an Oileáin – the

King’s House – the role last occupied Pádraig Ó Catháin who ceded his grandfather in 1907.

The Blasket Islands were inhabited until the Great Evacuation of 1953.

Visitors access the island by ferries run from Dún Chaoin harbour in fine weather.

The OPW recently completed extensive restoration works on the cottage of Tomás Criomthain.

The sale of the property is being handled by Mike Kennedy Auctioneers & Valuers, Dingle.