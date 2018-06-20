Prominent ghost estate in Kerry may be purchased for social housing

One of the most prominent ghost estates in Kerry may be purchased for social housing.

Kerry County Council are currently in negotiations with the owner of the Annagh Banks estate in Castlemaine, which was built over nine years ago.

The ghost estate has changed hands in recent years, having been sold at auctions a number of times between 2012 and 2014.





There are 14 houses in the estate, all at various stages of construction; however, improvement works have taken place on the site.

Councillor Michael O’Shea says it’s believed the Kerry County Council hopes to use the Annagh Banks estate to provide social housing.