Projects in Kerry to benefit from €2.35 million in LEADER funding

Projects throughout Kerry are to benefit from 2.35 million Euro in LEADER funding.

The announcement was made by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, and has been welcomed by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin, who says the money will help support both jobs and investment in Kerry.

The LEADER programme funds projects under a diverse range of themes that includes enterprise development, rural tourism, social inclusion and the environment.





In total, 133 projects across Kerry are to benefit from the funding; the majority of which are community groups and organisations.

The largest grant goes to Castlegregory Community Council, which is to receive €146,250 for basic services for hard-to-reach communities.

Camp Community Council is to receive €62,000; again for basic services for the community, while Farranfore Development Association gets €83,880 under the ‘Rural Towns’ category.

Other big beneficiaries include Kerry County Board of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, which receives €45,738 – also under ‘Rural Towns’ – and Moyvane Community Sports Hall, which is set to benefit from a cash injection of €20, 430.