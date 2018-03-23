Project sees Tralee laneway get facelift

A laneway in Tralee has been given a major facelift.

Art students from Kerry College of Further Education and their teacher Mary Kirby have painted murals on the buildings along Milk Market Lane.

The project, funded by allocations from a number of Kerry County Councillors, aims to highlight the historical significance of the lane as a trading area dating back to the 1800’s.

Kerry County Council has also carried other renovations in the area.

Mayor of Tralee Municipal District Norma Foley said it will give the area a good lift: