Project on deer scoops top prize at SciFest at IT Tralee

A project on deer has scooped the top prize at SciFest at IT Tralee.

SciFest is a competition that aims to encourage students to develop an interest in STEM.

Darragh Fleming, Ethan O’Neill, and Colm Looney from St Brendan’s College, Killarney won the SFI Best Project Award for Deer Watch.

More than 200 students from schools across the county exhibited 91 projects at the regional final.

The Kerry recipients of the Boston Scientific Medical Devices Award from Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, were Jessica Murphy, Diana Meriakri and Isabelle Lynch.