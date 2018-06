Cashen Vale’s Kevin Cronin has won his ¼ Final bout at the Haringey International Cup.

Kevin Regan got a bye into the semi-final but Seamus Leahy has been beaten.

Cronin beat Jack Froude (Hastings West BC) 5-0.





Leahy lost to Marius Bilovokis (Lansbury BC).

Regan’s opponent today is Iman Zamthakest from the Heart of Portsmouth BC.