Professional beggars operating in Kerry undermining work of council’s homeless unit

A professional gang of beggars operating in Kerry is undermining the work of the council’s homeless unit.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly, who was speaking after gardaí updated Tralee councillors on the situation yesterday.

They say there’s a gang of professional beggars from North Cork frequenting Tralee, Killarney, and other places including Cork city.

Gardaí say some of them were arrested and found to have €600 on their person, along with keys to BMW cars.

Cllr Pa Daly says these people were offered accommodation in Tralee but turned it down, and this is undermining the work of the council’s homeless unit.

He’s urging people not to give money to them.