Proceeds from gala to honour Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh to benefit Kerry Sports Academy

The IT Tralee Foundation has announced plans to host a fundraising gala dinner in honour of legendary west Kerry broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

All proceeds from the night will go to the foundation to complete the Institute’s €16.5 million Kerry Sports Academy.

President Michael D Higgins will attend the gala which takes place on September 22nd at the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin, where a table of ten will cost €5,000.

The Kerry Sports Academy – opening in January 2019 – will house Health and Leisure Programmes at the IT Tralee; the UNESCO Chair in Inclusive Physical Education, Sport Fitness and Recreation and CARA – National Centre for Adapted Physical Activity.

Partners to the project also include Kerry GAA and Kerry Comhaltas Ceoltoiri.

The academy will enable people from all sporting disciplines and has also been designed to address the needs of Paralympic & Special Olympic athletes.

Dún Síon native Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh holds a Fellowship from the Institute of Technology Tralee and is a member of the IT Tralee Foundation Board.

Foundation director Ogie Moran said they were delighted to honour and celebrate his life and career of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, whom he described as ‘a national treasure’.