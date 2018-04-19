PROBUS All-Ireland Rally to take place in Tralee next month

Former Tánaiste Dick Spring will be among the speakers at a national event in Tralee next month.

The 2018 PROBUS All Ireland Rally will also hear from former Tánaiste Mary O’Rourke, Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy at Age Action Ireland, and Gareth Arnold, the Rotary International District Governor for Ireland.

PROBUS is an international organisation of retired and semi-retired men and women who join together in autonomous clubs.

There are ten PROBUS clubs in Kerry, which have a total membership of nearly 350 members.

The 2018 PROBUS All Ireland Rally will take place in the Brandon Hotel on May 15th to 17th.