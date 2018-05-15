PROBUS All-Ireland Rally begins in Tralee today

Over 650 people are set to arrive in Tralee today with the start of the PROBUS All-Ireland Rally.

PROBUS is an international organisation of retired and semi-retired men and women who join together in autonomous clubs.

Former Tánaiste Dick Spring will be among the speakers at the national event, which takes place from today until Thursday at the Brandon Hotel.

The rally will also hear from former Tánaiste Mary O’Rourke; Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy at Age Action Ireland; and Gareth Arnold, the Rotary International District Governor for Ireland.

There are ten PROBUS clubs in Kerry with a total membership of nearly 350 members.