CEO of Killarney factory says fire happened in contained area
The cause of today's fire at Tricel in the IDA Industrial Estate in Tiernaboul, Killarney is not clear at this stage. The CEO of Tricel,...
Hopes orphaned baby seal will be transferred from Ballyheigue to Seal Sanctuary
It's hoped a baby seal stranded on the beach in Ballyheigue will soon be transferred to the Seal Sanctuary in Wexford. Animal Help Net Kerry...
Belfast man who lived in Kerry found guilty in Germany of involvement in IRA...
A man from Belfast and who lived in Kerry for more than 20 years has been found guilty in Germany of involvement in an...
A Problem Shared – October 25th, 2017
Val and Tony deal with queries relating to over-eating, alcoholism and concern over a nine-year-old boy and his behaviour at night. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_24_prob.mp3
21 Years Fundraising: Why Hasn’t Kerry’s Autism Centre Opened? – October 25th, 2017
Three years ago, the Irish Society for Autism held an open day for its then newly built residential centre for adults in Dromavalla, Ballyseedy. At...
The Sentencing of Tom Humphries – October 25th, 2017
He was one of Ireland’s most famous sports writers. But yesterday, the former Irish Times journalist was given a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for...