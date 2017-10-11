Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry every week to give their views as to how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas.
Kerry hoteliers call for 9% hospitality VAT rate to be rubberstamped in future budgets
The 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector should be rubberstamped in future budgets. That's according to the PRO of the Kerry Branch of the...
IT Tralee and Dalata Hotel Group join forces for new programmes
The Institute of Technology Tralee is beginning a new series of programmes in collaboration with the Dalata Hotel Group. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator...
New bus service to bring Kerry cancer patients to Limerick expected to start next...
It's hoped a new free bus service to transfer cancer patients from Kerry to Limerick will be up and running next year. That's according to...
Trade Union and Farming Reaction to Budget 2018 – October 11th, 2017
Con Casey of SIPTU and Patrick O’Driscoll, chairman of the Kerry Branch of the IFA, gave their views to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/CONC.mp3
A Problem Shared – October 11th, 2017
Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry every week to give their views as to how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_10_prob.mp3
Kerry TDs on the Budget – October 11th, 2017
Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine Gael, Independent Danny Healy-Rae, John Brassil of Fianna Fáil, Martin Ferris of Sinn Féin and Independent TD...