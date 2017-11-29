A listener’s mother lives abroad. She recently visited her mother who doesn’t expect her to come to see her for Christmas. The problem is that her brother who lives near their mother says he won’t be going to the mother’s on Christmas Day. Plus a wife says her husband gets very cranky over Christmas. Val and Tony give their thoughts.
Kerry heroes honoured at the Irish Water Safety Annual Awards
Two Kerry men are among those being honoured for saving lives at the Irish Water Safety National Annual Awards. Edward and Cathal Moore are being...
Owner of yacht which drifted 2,000 miles may come to Kerry to retrieve it
The rescued owner of a yacht which drifted over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic from Newfoundland to Fermoyle may come to Kerry to retrieve...
22 patients on trolleys at UHK
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There's a total...
A Problem Shared – November 29th, 2017
A listener’s mother lives abroad. She recently visited her mother who doesn’t expect her to come to see her for Christmas. The problem is...
No Time for Tardiness for Tralee-Fenit Walkway – November 29th, 2017
An event is taking place this Sunday to highlight what organisers say is the urgent need to complete the Tralee-Fenit walkway. One of the...
Trip to the Cottage – November 27th, 2017
Some great music & song from "Éigse Dhiarmuidín" - Paddy & Kevin Glackin, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Conal O Gráda, Peadar Ó Riada & Cór...