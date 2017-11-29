A Problem Shared – November 29th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

A listener’s mother lives abroad. She recently visited her mother who doesn’t expect her to come to see her for Christmas. The problem is that her brother who lives near their mother says he won’t be going to the mother’s on Christmas Day. Plus a wife says her husband gets very cranky over Christmas. Val and Tony give their thoughts.

