How should one celebrate Christmas after a bereavement? Concern over a threatening brother and a listener is worried about their 13-year-old daughter. Tony and Val offer their thoughts on these situations.
Dingle conference to centre on migration
IDA CEO, Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development Ciarán Cannon are among speakers at a Dingle...
North Kerry family felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home
A family in North Kerry says they felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home. Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two,...
Gardaí advise Bog Road between Kilmoyley and Ballybunion is closed
Gardaí in Listowel have advised the Bog Road between Kilmoyley and Ballybunion is closed. The road had been closed earlier by Kerry County Council...
A Problem Shared – November 22nd, 2017
Tom’s Swift Thinking Saves the Day – November 22nd, 2017
Tom O’Connor from Ballyheigue has been telling Treasa Murphy how he helped prevent his own home and his neighbours from being flooded this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_23_tomoc.mp3
The Global Village – November 21st, 2017
This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album "Folk Songs." http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_gv.mp3