A Problem Shared – May 9th, 2018

A parent is distraught because of two adult children who have fallen out with each other. A listener is worried about a friend who is in the grip of alcoholism. Val and Tony offer their thoughts on these very difficult situations. If you have a loved one affected by alcoholism, Al-Anon may be of help: http://www.al-anon-ireland.org/

