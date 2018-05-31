Val and Tony join Jerry every Wednesday to give their perspective on listeners’ dilemmas.
Justice Minister recommends former Denny factory site as new location for Tralee Courthouse
The Justice Minister has reportedly recommended the former Denny factory site as a suitable location for a new courthouse in Tralee. Charlie Flanagan visited the...
48th annual Writers’ Week kicks off in Listowel
The 48th annual Writers' Week has officially kicked off in Listowel. A host of Irish and international poets, playwrights, novelists, short story writers, artists and...
Man charged with murder in Cahersiveen applying for bail in High Court
A man charged with murder in Cahersiveen is applying for bail in the High Court today. Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen is facing...
A Problem Shared – May 30th, 2018
Val and Tony join Jerry every Wednesday to give their perspective on listeners’ dilemmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/problemshared30may.mp3
Plans to Acquire Social Housing Units for Listowel Housing Estate – May 30th, 2018
Cllr Mike Kennelly says a lack of consultation in relation to a plan to develop 38 social housing units in a Listowel estate is...
Lied To For Decades About Their Identities – May 30th, 2018
An audit has revealed that St Patrick’s Guild adoption society falsified the birth records of at least 126 people. Joan Burton of the Labour...