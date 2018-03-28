A Problem Shared – March 28th, 2018

Val and Tony deal with listeners’ queries including one from a person who is being ignored by a work colleague, being jealous of a brother and the story of the women who went to a removal and ignored a mourner.
Kerry Senator hits out over abuse on abortion views
In the next few hours the government will confirm when the abortion referendum will be held. The Seanad is expected to approve the referendum bill...
Calls to begin consultation process on making Kerry tourist route a one-way system
There are calls to begin a consultation process on making a Kerry tourist route a one-way system. Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald bought a motion to...
Further starring role for Kerry revealed as county set to feature in Last Jedi...
Another starring role for Kerry - in the Star Wars franchise - has been revealed, as millions of fans anticipate the global DVD release...
Shop Owner Appeals for Help After Business is Burgled – March 28th, 2018
In the early hours of last Monday morning, the Castleisland Computers and Phones shop was burgled with up to €6,000 in property taken. Owner...
“St Marys of the Angels Will be Staying” – March 28th, 2018
That was the message from St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Group who met Kerry County Councillors yesterday. St Mary of the...
Fish Recipe Ideas for Good Friday – March 28th, 2018
Paul Stack, manager of Quinlan’s Fish, Tralee joined Jerry to give some tips and ideas for cooking fish this Friday. Jerry also reads some...