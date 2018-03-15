Val and Tony join Jerry every week to give their thoughts on listeners’ issues. This week, a listener is tormented by the savage death of an ancestor who was killed in the Ballyseedy Massacre.
Call for Kerry employers to take young Travellers on training placement
The manager of Kerry Traveller Health, Community and Development Project is calling on employers in the county to help young Travellers secure training placements. The...
Tralee man with 25 previous convictions pleads guilty to ear-bite assault on victim
A Tralee man, with 25 previous convictions, is to be sentenced for assault causing harm, which involved biting part of the ear of the...
Lisselton man who reached speeds of 200 KM/H during garda chase given nine-month sentence
A Lisselton man who reached speeds of 200 kilometres per hour during a garda chase has received a nine-month jail sentence. Alan O'Flaherty of Moybella,...
Remembering Stephen Hawking – March 14th, 2018
Dr Joe Walsh is the Head of the School of STEM at IT Tralee. He tells Jerry why the physicist and author of ‘A...
A Problem Shared – March 14th, 2018
Val and Tony join Jerry every week to give their thoughts on listeners’ issues. This week, a listener is tormented by the savage death...
Dog Owners Behaving Very Badly – March 14th, 2018
Cllr Sam Locke says he doesn’t want owners of greyhounds to walk them in green areas within housing estates due to what he claims...