A Problem Shared – February 28th, 2018

Every Wednesday, Val and Tony join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems. One listener got in touch about her daughter who has left her college course and feels she’s left herself and her mother down.
UHK officially receives new scanner raised through charity drive
University Hospital Kerry has officially received a new scanner to help detect heart attacks and strokes. The charity, Friends of University Hospital Kerry, raised more...
New van for NEWKD Foodshare Project
The Foodshare Project, overseen by North, East & West Kerry Development, unveiled a new van this week. Dormant Accounts funding was made available towards the...
Significant impact on healthcare services in light of weather warnings
There will be a significant impact on health care services in the community in the coming days in light of the severe weather warnings. Cork...
The Global Village – February 27th, 2018
Paul Simon – The Definitive
How to Avoid Frozen Pipes and Other Deep Freeze Plumbing Problems – February 28th,...
Plumber John Connolly joined Jerry on this morning’s show to deal with listeners’ queries regarding their homes’ plumbing and heating systems during the extremely...