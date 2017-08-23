A listener is annoyed by her in-laws’ social media obsession and their treatment of her. Plus dealing with feelings that arise when a child leaves for college – for the young adult and their parents? Val and Tony offer their thoughts.
Man missing on Mount Brandon is found dead
A man, who had been missing on Mount Brandon in west Kerry since yesterday, has been found dead by rescue teams. The man, believed to...
Man charged with murder of Tralee woman to reappear in court next week
A man charged with the murder of a Tralee woman will reappear in court again next week. Earlier today, the 44-year-old appeared before a sitting...
Irish Rail adds evening but no morning trains for Kerry match
Irish Rail have added two new return trains from Dublin for Saturday's All Ireland Football Semi Final replay, but no extra train up for...
The New Rose of Tralee – August 23rd, 2017
Jennifer Byrne from Offaly is the 2017 Rose of Tralee and she joined Jerry in studio this morning and answered one young fan’s question. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/roseoftralee1.mp3
A Problem Shared – August 23rd, 2017
A listener is annoyed by her in-laws’ social media obsession and their treatment of her. Plus dealing with feelings that arise when a child...
Trip to the Cottage – August 21st, 2017
Trip to the cottage with Mary Conroy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/triptoo.mp3