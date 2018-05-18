Private John O’Mahony, former UN soldier from Scartaglin – May 18th, 2018

74-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi was deported from the US three years ago to face the charges arising from an incident 38 years ago in Lebanon. Bazzi is accused of murdering Private Thomas Barrett from Cork and Private Derek Smallhorne from Dublin and the attempted murder of Private John O’Mahony from Scartglin. Private O’Mahony revisited the region at Easter and speaks to Jerry O’Sullivan about the current situation surrounding the trial