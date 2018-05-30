Principal of Scoil Nuachabháil appeals to road-users to avoid slip road during school collection

A principal is appealing to road users to avoid the L-2014 slip road between 2.30 and 3pm to facilitate the collection of school children from Scoil Nuachabháil.

There’s been a sharp increase in traffic using the slip road where the school is located as cars, buses and even HGVs use it as a shortcut around the road-works on the N23.

Mick Bolger, Principal of Scoil Nuachabháil, said 105 children exit the school between 2.40 and 3pm daily.





This, he said, means up to 40 cars or 50 cars line the road outside the school during this time, which has resulted in traffic chaos.

Principal Bolger has appealed to road users to avoid the slip road between 2.30 and 3pm daily in the interest of safety and to facilitate school collection.