Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to be presented with Order of Innisfallen

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to be presented with the Order of Innisfallen during their visit to Kerry on Friday.

An official itinerary of the British royal couple’s visit to the county has been released by Clarence House.

As has been widely speculated on, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Kerry this Friday.





Clarence House says the couple will travel to the home of Daniel O’Connell at Derrynane House and watch a performance at the National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire in Tralee.

They will attend a garden party at Killarney House where they will be presented with the Order of Innisfallen, which recognises outstanding contributions to the local economy by people from outside Kerry.

It is also expected the couple will visit Muckross House where Queen Victoria visited in 1861.

The visit to Kerry is part of a wider tour by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Northern Ireland and Ireland which begins today in Omagh.

Clarence House says the visit highlights the essential partnership and friendship between the two nations.