Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to arrive in Kerry this morning

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will tour Kerry today.

The couple spent yesterday in Cork where they visited the English Market, University College Cork and attended a civic reception at Cork City Hall.

Kerry’s first major UK royal visit since 1861 kicks off this morning.





Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla will begin their day-long trip in Derrynane where they will visit the ancestral home of Daniel O’Connell.

From there, the pair will arrive in Tralee to watch a performance at the National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire.

In Killarney, Prince Charles will retrace the footsteps of his great-great-great- grandmother, Queen Victoria who spent time at Muckross House and the wider area in 1861; a visit often attributed with kickstarting Killarney’s vibrant tourism industry.

The couple will also attend a garden party with invited guests at Killarney House where they will be presented with the Order of Innisfallen, which recognises outstanding contributions to the local economy by people from outside Kerry.

Traffic is expected to be heavy in Killarney and road closures will be in place for the various visits; the details of which can be found at Radio Kerry’s website.