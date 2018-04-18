Kerry councillor welcomes confirmation TDs have no role in allocating roads funding
A Kerry councillor has welcomed confirmation that TDs have no role in the allocation of funding for roads. Cllr Brendan Cronin says some of his...
Pilot launched at Kerry primary school barring smart phone and social media app use...
A Kerry primary school has initiated an 11-week pilot programme for its pupils barring the use of smart phones and social media apps outside...
Planner says allowing one-off houses not answer to rural depopulation
Allowing one-off houses in rural Ireland is not the answer to depopulation. That's according to the President of the Irish Planning Institute, Joe Corr, who...
Prince – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/def17.mp3
The Global Village – April 17th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/gv17.mp3
Irish Planning Institute conference comes to Kerry – April 18th, 2018
The Irish Planning Institute conference comes to Kerry & President of the institute Joe Corr speaks to Jerry on Kerry Today http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/planning.mp3