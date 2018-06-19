Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to visit Ireland in July

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will visit Ireland in July.

Kensington Palace will confirm the visit to Dublin later today.

It comes following the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Kerry last Friday.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Dublin for two days on the 10th and 11th of July.

There had been speculation Ireland would be the location for a mini honeymoon by the couple and their visit will be confirmed later.

It will be Harry’s first visit to Ireland while the Duchess of Sussex has been here before in 2014.

Sources say the couple are likely to pay a visit to Trinity College and may meet President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtaran.

A visit to the Guinness Storehouse is being considered.

They’re understood to be looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and culture as well as meeting people who will shape the country’s future.

It’ll be the second royal visit to Ireland this summer after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited Cork and Kerry last week.

However the younger couple will stay in Dublin before heading elsewhere for a longer honeymoon trip.