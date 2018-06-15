Prince Charles tells Radio Kerry that the county is “remarkable”

Prince Charles says Kerry is “remarkable”.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were treated to three performances at the National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire during their visit to Tralee, including Fadó Fadó, the first show ever performed by the theatre 50 years ago.

The royal couple were greeted by sixty children from primary schools around Tralee town as they arrived and were welcomed by Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Cllr John Sheahan.





Prince Charles also visited a biodiversity area outside of the theatre and was shown some Taste Kerry food produce.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien, Prince Charles said Kerry is remarkable: