Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Kerry next month

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to visit Kerry next month.

While the details haven’t been confirmed, it’s believed they’ll arrive into Cork Airport on June 14th for a three-day visit to Cork city, North Cork, and Kerry.

It’s thought Prince Charles will travel to Killarney, following in the footsteps of his great-great-great- grandmother, Queen Victoria who visited in 1861, putting Killarney on the map as a tourist destination.

It’s thought officials from the British Embassy visited Killarney yesterday.