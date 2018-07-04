Pride of Place judging panels visit Kerry

Judging will take place in Kerry this Thursday and Friday for this years IPB Pride of Place Competition.

The judges will be visiting communities and groups nominated by Kerry County Council for the work they are doing to create, viable, vibrant and visible communities.

This year Kerry County Council nominated 3 projects, one of which K- FEST was already adjudicated during the live event over the June Bank Holiday weekend.





The other two nominees in Kerry are the Blackwater Womens’s Group, and the Maherees Conservation Association.

The judges will spend three hours with each project and get a guided tour of their area.