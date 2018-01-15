Price average of three-bed semi in Kerry rose by 3.7% in last 12 months

The price of the average three-bed semi in Kerry rose by 3.7% to €210,000 in the last 12 months, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

And after prices increased by 1.2% between September and December 2017, local agents are predicting that property values will rise by 9% in the county in the coming year.

REA Coyne and Culloty in Killarney, predict that prices will be driven by new developments coming on stream, and have reported an increase in demand for one and two bedroomed apartments in the town.