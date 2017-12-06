Previous asbestos exposure factor in death of Kerry man

Previous exposure to asbestos, a cancerous tumour on the chest wall and bronchial pneumonia led to the death of a man originally from Causeway.

An inquest into the death of Thomas Dea of Ballyroe, Tralee heard that the latency of asbestos is variable.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster told the inquest that asbestos can lie dormant in a person who has been exposed to it from between 14 to 75 years.

Thomas Dea’s daughter Marie Kennedy told the inquest into her father’s death that he had worked on building sites in the UK and it was there he was exposed to asbestos.

81-year-old Mr Dea passed away on the seventh of December last year.