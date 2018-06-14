Padraig Harnett has a preview of tonight’s latest round of the County Road Race League.
Kerry Under 20s Team To Play Limerick Announced
Jack O’Connor has named his starting 15 to play Limerick in the opening round of the Electric Ireland Munster Under 20 Football Championship. With the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The World Cup kicks off this afternoon with the hosts Russia playing Saudi Arabia. It will be the first of 64 games, between 32 nations...
Preview Round 3 County Road Race Cycling League
The Saga of the Lost Rucksack
Michael Vaughan from Vaughan Londge Hotel in County Clare speaks to us about the tourist from Guatemala with a dilemma. He is appealing for...
A Problem Shared – June 13th, 2018
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony join Jerry to deal with listeners’ dilemmas and give their thoughts as to how they would approach particular situations. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/problemshared1.mp3